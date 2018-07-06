FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Murder suspect shot during escape faces news charges

 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — A murder suspect who was shot by a King County jail officer when he escaped from custody is facing robbery and escape charges.

Seattle Police say 19-year-old Giovanni Herrin was being guarded Wednesday by King County jail officers at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle when he managed to break free from his restraints. He bolted when one guard was briefly distracted and another was out of the room.

An officer wrote in a court document that Herrin ran several blocks, jumped into the backseat of a Lyft car, hit the driver in the head and eventually got out.

A jail officer shot and wounded him near downtown Seattle.

Herrin was charged last month in King County Superior Court with killing his girlfriend in Kent.

He’s back in jail and made an initial court appearance Thursday.