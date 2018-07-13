FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
German poll finds most doubt US as reliable security partner

 
BERLIN (AP) — An opinion poll for Germany’s public broadcaster ZDF finds most Germans don’t think the United States is a reliable partner in safeguarding Europe’s security.

Of the 1,340 respondents in the survey published Friday, 9 percent said they think the United States under President Donald Trump is a reliable partner and 89 percent doubted the reliability of the U.S. The remainder of those surveyed said they didn’t know.

The findings were similar across the political spectrum.

The phone survey was conducted between July 9 and July 12 by the polling group Forschungsgruppe Wahlen. It had a margin of error of up to 3 percent.