Boat accident kills US woman in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Authorities in the Bahamas are investigating a boating accident that left a U.S. citizen dead, officials said Tuesday.

The woman was killed when the boat she was riding in struck a reef known as Turtle Rock off South Bimini on Sunday night, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Paloma de Mazieres, a 25-year-old from Key Biscayne, Florida, was ejected from the vessel. She was taken to Alice Town Clinic in Bimini, where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation and an autopsy was planned for later this week, said Inspector Jeff Adderley. No arrests have been made.

The accident occurred off Bimini, a small cluster of islands about 50 miles east of Florida.