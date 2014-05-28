Woman admits to stealing from ambulance service

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Woman admits to stealing from ambulance service

 
Share

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The former office manager of a Berkshire County ambulance service has been sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing $240,000 from the nonprofit.

Cara Miller, of Pownal, Vermont, was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to embezzlement and larceny charges.

Prosecutors say the 59-year-old Miller and her husband, Albert Miller, stole the money from Village Ambulance Service between Jan. 1 2006 and Dec. 31, 2011 when she was the service’s office manager and he was the general manager.

Prosecutors say the couple paid themselves more than they were due, and used company credit cards for personal expenses.

Albert Miller previously pleaded guilty.

The Berkshire Eagle (http://bit.ly/1pirK12 ) reports that Cara Miller apologized in court. The money has already been repaid.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com