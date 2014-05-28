Woman admits to stealing from ambulance service

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The former office manager of a Berkshire County ambulance service has been sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing $240,000 from the nonprofit.

Cara Miller, of Pownal, Vermont, was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to embezzlement and larceny charges.

Prosecutors say the 59-year-old Miller and her husband, Albert Miller, stole the money from Village Ambulance Service between Jan. 1 2006 and Dec. 31, 2011 when she was the service’s office manager and he was the general manager.

Prosecutors say the couple paid themselves more than they were due, and used company credit cards for personal expenses.

Albert Miller previously pleaded guilty.

The Berkshire Eagle (http://bit.ly/1pirK12 ) reports that Cara Miller apologized in court. The money has already been repaid.

