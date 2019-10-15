Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Stocks notched solid gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed surprisingly good quarterly results from some of the nation’s biggest companies.

Strong earnings from UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase and other companies helped lift the market Tuesday, erasing modest losses from a day earlier.

UnitedHealth soared 8% and JPMorgan added 3%.

The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1%, to 2,995.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 237 points, or 0.9%, to 27,025. The Nasdaq rose 100 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

