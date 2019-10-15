Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks notched solid gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed surprisingly good quarterly results from some of the nation’s biggest companies.

Strong earnings from UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase and other companies helped lift the market Tuesday, erasing modest losses from a day earlier.

Other news
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

UnitedHealth soared 8% and JPMorgan added 3%.

The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1%, to 2,995.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 237 points, or 0.9%, to 27,025. The Nasdaq rose 100 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street as investors applauded some good results in the first batch of earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest insurer, jumped 7.4% Tuesday after again raising its 2019 earnings forecast.

JPMorgan Chase rose 4.1% after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts, thanks partly to higher interest rates and solid gains in investment banking.

Goldman Sachs fell slightly after reporting a drop in profits.

The S&P 500 rose 33 points, or 1.1%, to 2,999.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 267 points, or 1%, to 27,054. The Nasdaq rose 100 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.75%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors found things to like in the first batch of third-quarter corporate earnings reports.

UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest insurer, jumped 5.4% after again raising its 2019 earnings forecast.

JPMorgan Chase rose 2% after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts, thanks partly to higher interest rates and solid gains in investment banking.

Goldman Sachs lost 3% after reporting a drop in profits.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,978.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 133 points, or 0.5%, to 26,909. The Nasdaq rose 32 points, or 0.4%, to 8,082.

Bond prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.72%.