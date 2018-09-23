FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Activists plan climate preparedness week in greater Boston

 
BOSTON (AP) — Environmental activists are planning a climate preparedness week in greater Boston.

The Cambridge-based nonprofit group Communities Responding to Extreme Weather is helping to organize the series of events, with the help of the cities of Boston and Cambridge and other community-based groups.

Organizers say they have more than two dozen events planned, including community barbeques, library discussions, tree-plantings and a youth-led march Friday, starting at the Boston Latin School and ending at Fenway Park.

Activists also plan to join Somerville residents to smash up a private property owner’s paved yard to make way for more green space.

The week kicks off with a press conference Monday at Boston City Hall.

Organizers say the goal of the events is to help focus the region’s attention on climate preparedness.

___

Online: https://www.climatecrew.org/