Trucks must pay tolls in Rhode Island starting next week

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Trucks will have to start paying tolls Monday when they drive through Rhode Island.

The state announced that two of its long-delayed truck tolls will go online June 11. The rest of the 14 tolls should be activated over the next 18 months.

The gantries were supposed to begin collecting tolls in December.

The first two locations will be along Interstate 95 between Hopkinton and Exeter. They are expected to collect $7.2 million per year, which will go toward repairing bridges near the sites. Once that work is completed, the money can be used for other transportation ventures.

The entire system would bring in $450 million over 10 years.

Lawmakers authorized the toll system in 2016 as part of a $5 billion, decade-long plan to rebuild crumbling roads and bridges.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said big rig trucks were targeted because they cause the most damage to roads.

The trucking industry vigorously opposed the tolls and vowed Monday to sue the state. The Rhode Island Truck Association said it would challenge the state’s ability to only charge tractor trailers.