New ethics panel chooses leaders, sets monthly meetings

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A newly formed panel for North Dakota’s voter-approved ethics commission chose its top two officers and set monthly meetings through next spring.

The five-member panel on Thursday chose retired district judge Ron Goodman as chairman. Cynthia Lindquist, president of Cankdeska Cikana Community College in Fort Totten, was chosen as the panel’s vice chairman.

The governor and Senate majority and minority leaders last month selected the commission members to oversee the conduct of legislators, statewide officials, candidates and lobbyists.

Other members are former Williston mayor Ward Koeser, attorney Paul Richard, and retired North Dakota Army Guard general David Anderson.

The commission is seen as key to implementing a constitutional amendment to overhaul North Dakota’s government ethics.