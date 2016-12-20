Superior man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Superior, Wisconsin, man convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in a fatal hit-and-run in Duluth, Minnesota, has been sentenced to prison.

Authorities say 31-year-old Justin Linskie struck 60-year-old Susan LeGarde Menz with his sport utility vehicle in October 2015 while she was taking photographs at Twin Ponds in Duluth.

Both Menz and the SUV ended up in the water. Witnesses told police they saw Linskie get out of the submerged vehicle and flee.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin says a jury deliberated less than hour last month before convicting Linskie of criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He was sentenced Monday to seven years and four months in prison.