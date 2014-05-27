1 dead, 2 wounded after shootings in Huntley

HUNTLEY, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago say one man is dead and his brother and mother were injured in a shooting incident in the McHenry County village of Huntley.

Police say 81-year-old Alyce Grundei reported the shootings. They say officers arrived at the home Monday to find her with a gun and bleeding from the head. Officers took the gun and found her two sons shot inside the home.

Authorities say 48-year-old Robert Grundei, formerly of Coral Springs, Florida, died after he was shot in the head and shoulder. Officials say 50-year-old Mark Grundei was shot and was in critical condition Tuesday. Alyce Grundei was released after she was treated for a grazing gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday on Robert Grundei. Police say they are investigating.