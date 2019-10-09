EU police: Cybercrime threats now focus on profits, data

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

EU police: Cybercrime threats now focus on profits, data

 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cybercriminals are using new technology and exploiting existing online vulnerabilities as they shift their focus to larger and more profitable targets, the European Union’s police agency said in a report published Wednesday.

Europol said in its annual Internet Organized Crime Threat Assessment report that since digital data is a key target “data security and consumer awareness are paramount for organizations.”

“While we must look ahead to anticipate what challenges new technologies, legislation, and criminal innovation may bring, we must not forget to look behind us,” Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle said. “‘New’ threats continue to emerge from vulnerabilities in established processes and technologies.”

The report, which is intended to give police and policy makers an overview of cybercrime trends, also referred to what the authors called “data overload” in efforts to counter online images of child sexual abuse.

Other news
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

Improvements in “deep fake” technology that can make it appear as if someone is saying something or acting in a way they aren’t also “could be of concern for online child sexual exploitation,” according to the report.

Enhanced cooperation between law enforcement agencies, computer security teams and others is the key to tackling major cyberattacks, the report said.

While the number of cyberattacks is declining, perpetrators are concentrating on “more profitable targets and greater economic damage,” the report warned. Ransomware remains the top threat, it said.

International police organization Interpol also warned Wednesday of an increasingly practiced form of cybercrime.

Interpol launched a public awareness campaign focused on scams known as “business email compromise,” or BEC, in which employees receive requests for money in emails purportedly sent from within their own companies.

“With more than $1 billion lost to BEC fraud last year alone, this relatively unknown crime is fast becoming a global phenomenon,” said Craig Jones, Interpol’s director of cybercrime.