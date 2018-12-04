1 killed on construction site for new US Embassy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City has confirmed that one construction worker was killed in an accident on the site of a new embassy being built on the city’s west side.

The embassy says it expressed its condolences to the workers’ family, and is working with authorities to ensure the accident is investigated thoroughly.

The Mexico City’s prosecutors’ office said Late Monday that three other workers were injured in the accident.

The office said a perimeter wall at the former industrial site collapsed on the workers.

Officials broke ground this year on the nearly $1 billion embassy complex, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.