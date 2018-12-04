FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
1 killed on construction site for new US Embassy

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City has confirmed that one construction worker was killed in an accident on the site of a new embassy being built on the city’s west side.

The embassy says it expressed its condolences to the workers’ family, and is working with authorities to ensure the accident is investigated thoroughly.

The Mexico City’s prosecutors’ office said Late Monday that three other workers were injured in the accident.

The office said a perimeter wall at the former industrial site collapsed on the workers.

Officials broke ground this year on the nearly $1 billion embassy complex, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.