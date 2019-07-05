FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Russian official arrested on high treason charges

 
MOSCOW (AP) — An aide to the presidential envoy to Russia’s Urals region has been arrested on charges of high treason, in the first publicly known case of a government official being arrested on suspicions of treason in post-Soviet Russia.

The aide, Alexander Vorobyov, told Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court on Friday that he worked as an assistant to President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to the region, Nikolai Tsukanov. He was wearing a camouflaged ski mask while attending the court session.

The court ruled that Vorobyov be held in custody for two months as the probe continues.

Earlier Friday, the Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB successor agency, said it arrested Vorobyov on treason charges that carry punishment of up to 20 years in prison, but didn’t offer any details.

Vorobyov, 39, had worked as an aide to the presidential envoy for a year. Prior to that he had held various jobs in the provincial government of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region.