16-year-old South Carolina girl missing

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 16-year-old girl didn’t show up for school or work and is officially considered missing.

News outlets report Jessica Marie Ross left her home Thursday morning to head to school but she never made it.

A Facebook post from Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says the teen is officially missing but is also considered a possible runaway.

The post says Ross may be visiting her boyfriend in Myrtle Beach but authorities could not locate him as of Sunday. Police say Ross doesn’t have a cellphone

Ross’ mother told authorities she left home without her “needed medication.”

It’s unclear if Ross was taken against her will.