Local journalist killed by sniper fire in Yemen’s Taiz

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say a local photojournalist was killed and three other reporters were wounded by sniper fire in the war-torn city of Taiz.

The officials say Mohammed al-Yamani was shot in the head Monday while covering the fighting between Shiite Houthi rebels who have been besieging the city for a year and local fighters backed by the internationally-recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief reporters.

Dozens of fighters have been killed in recent days as the Houthis have tried to retake the western part of Taiz, while the coalition has launched more than a dozen airstrikes to prevent the rebels from advancing.