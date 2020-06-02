U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former jailer charged with driving into Kokomo protest

 
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former correctional officer who drove into a Black Lives Matter protest faces a felony criminal recklessness charge, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Christa Redman, 32, of Kokomo, also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and leaving the scene of an accident, the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Jail records indicate that Redman surrendered to police and bonded out of the Howard County Jail, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

Redman resigned from her position with the jail Sunday, Sheriff Jerry Asher said. That came a day after she allegedly drove her truck into a group near a Kokomo park protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Witnesses said Redman passed stopped vehicles in front of her, entered an intersection and struck protesters before fleeing. An affidavit said Redman honked the horn at protesters before striking them. Officers later located her at her residence a few blocks away, police said.

Redman told police that the protesters were “yelling and screaming at her and her children in the truck,” the affidavit said.

Deza’Rae Bender, 24, of Kokomo sustained an injury to her arm and hand, police said.

A 17-year-old female also told police that she also was also struck by Redman’s truck.

A message seeking comment was left for Redman’s attorney.