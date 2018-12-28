FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

New Hampshire Democrats seek to reverse voting restrictions

By HOLLY RAMER
 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Newly empowered Democrats are hoping to reverse two recent changes to New Hampshire’s election laws before either fully takes effect.

One new law, requiring voters to provide more documentation if they register within 30 days of an election, remains tied up in court. The other, which ends the distinction between full-fledged residents and those claiming the state as their domicile for voting, takes effect July 1. Both passed under Republican-led Legislatures, but Democrats won majorities in both the House and Senate in November, and they are drafting bills to essentially repeal both changes.

“I’m trying to put things back the way they were before,” said Rep. Timothy Horrigan, who is sponsoring both bills.

Horrigan, a Democrat, represents Durham, home to the University of New Hampshire. He and other opponents argue that the new laws amount to voter suppression among students who are from other states but attend college in New Hampshire. Previously, such students could declare the state their domicile for voting purposes without becoming residents subject to other requirements, such as registering their cards or getting New Hampshire drivers licenses.

Other news
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions

Horrigan said he filed his initial requests for legislation even before the state primary election in September because he was hearing so much about the issue on the campaign trail.

“There’s a lot of anger and frustration in Durham. People who actually live in college towns are very supportive of students voting there,” he said.

But supporters of the new laws argue the old system created two tiers of voters, and that the changes will help restore confidence in elections.

“We’ve already gone through the debate, and the fact is, all we’re trying to do is make sure those who claim they are domiciled here are domiciled here,” said Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, who sponsored the bill regarding documentation for new voters. The state Democratic Party and League of Women Voters challenged it in court. The new requirements for voters registering within 30 days of an election took effect in 2017, but a judge blocked the penalties for noncompliance while the matter remains in court.

“Why would you want to repeal something that has virtually no negative effect at this point. It makes no sense to me,” Birdsell said. “I think we should be good for right now. Let’s see what transpires and if there are any holes, we can try to plug them at a later date.”

Among the newly elected lawmakers is Garrett Muscatel, a Dartmouth College student who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the voter registration law. He decided to run for the House after the passage of the bill regarding domicile and residency.

“When they just turned around and did something worse, I couldn’t leave it up to the oldest Legislature in the country stand up for the rights of young people, so I decided to run for office to be a voice for people like me,” he said.

Muscatel, a junior, said he was surprised at the support he found going door-to-door during his campaign.

“I’m hopeful there’s a shift here,” he said. “We have a lot of people, at least my constituents, backing making it easier for young people to get involved in the political process and have their voices heard.”