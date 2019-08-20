FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-coach who chased school shooter will seek Ohio House seat

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An educator who chased away the teenager who fatally shot three students at an Ohio high school says he’ll campaign for a state House seat.

Frank Hall tells Cleveland.com he wants to join the Legislature to advocate for school safety and rural Ohio .

Hall drew national headlines after the 2012 Chardon High School shooting because the then-assistant football coach charged toward the 17-year-old boy who opened fire in a cafeteria. Three students died, and three more were hurt. The shooter is serving life in prison.

The 45-year-old Hall says he’ll challenge state Rep. Diane Grendell in the Republican primary for House District 76 in northeastern Ohio.

Hall now works as a tutor and lives in Munson Township in Geauga (jee-AW'-guh) County. He and his wife have nine adopted children.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com