Project to replace drawbridge near Lake Erie may be delayed

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s transportation department says a project to replace a drawbridge near Lake Erie may be delayed.

Work was supposed to begin in October on the $13 million bridge project in Port Clinton.

But the state says the start date could be delayed until November or a year from now.

The problem stems from a delay in the delivery of specialized bridge parts.

The plan calls for replacing and upgrading the bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems that lift the bridge over the Portage River.

The state says it wants the work to be done during the fall and winter because it doesn’t want to interrupt Port Clinton’s summer tourist season when visitors come to the lake.