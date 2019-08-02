Man found dead in basement of Springfield concert venue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of man who was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a downtown Springfield concert venue.

Springfield St. David Meyer says officers responded Thursday morning to The Complex after a woman reported she had found the victim, Christoper Toth, in the basement.

The venue hosted an event Wednesday night.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Meyer said the death is suspicious. Investigators will determine if it is a homicide.

