Michigan Supreme Court declines opinion on wage, sick laws

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Michigan Supreme Court declines opinion on wage, sick laws

By DAVID EGGERT
 
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A divided Michigan Supreme Court declined Wednesday to rule early on the constitutionality of Republicans’ lame-duck maneuver to weaken voter-proposed minimum wage and paid sick leave laws, saying a decision should wait until a lawsuit is filed and reaches the justices.

In a 4-3 decision, the high court said it was not persuaded that granting lawmakers’ request for a rare advisory opinion would be an appropriate exercise of the court’s jurisdiction. The declaration potentially could have avoided a lengthy legal fight, though some justices expressed concern that such an opinion would have limited effect.

In July, justices heard arguments about “adopt and amend,” a controversial and unprecedented strategy the GOP-led Legislature used last year. To prevent minimum wage and sick time ballot drives from going to the electorate, after which they would have been much harder to change if voters had passed them, legislators approved them so they could be made more business-friendly after the election with simple majority votes and the signature of the outgoing Republican governor, Rick Snyder.

Justice Elizabeth Clement wrote that the court can only advise lawmakers about the constitutionality of new laws before they take effect. The watered-down minimum wage hike and paid sick time requirements went into effect in late March, more than a month after the House and Senate adopted resolutions requesting the opinion.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation

“An advisory opinion at this point might introduce more confusion, not less, precisely because — were the laws held unconstitutional — the effect of such a pronouncement would be highly uncertain,” said Clement. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Justices Richard Berstein and Megan Cavanagh also voted to deny the request.

Dissenting Justice Stephen Markman, noting that the legislative chambers made their request before the laws too effect, said the court “possesses the authority — and, in my judgment, the reasonable obligation — to answer the question before it.” He also criticized the court’s “utter lack of urgency” in responding. Also supporting an advisory opinion were Justices David Viviano and Brian Zahra.

One of the two new laws gradually increases the state’s $9.45 minimum wage to $12.05 an hour by 2030, instead of to $12 by 2022, as was initially enacted. The other law exempts employers with fewer than 50 employees from having to provide paid sick days, a change that is estimated to leave up to 1 million employees without the benefit — unlike what was proposed by the initiative. It also limits the amount of annual mandatory leave at larger employers to 40 hours, instead of 72 hours.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce expressed disappointment with the court’s decision, saying employers and employees did not get the answers or certainty they were looking for.

“The court’s inaction will likely trigger a new round of litigation, meaning this issue might end up back in their laps at a later date,” said Wendy Block, vice president of business advocacy.

But Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the court’s decision to not get involved at this stage shows no “constitutional crisis” exists.

“No ruling is a win for economic stability, opportunity and future job growth in the hospitality industry,” he said.

One Fair Wage, the committee that led the minimum wage drive, respects the decision and is exploring all its options, said chairwoman Alicia Renee Farris.

___

Follow David Eggert on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00