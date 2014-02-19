United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Boy, 12, found dead in New Mexico field; teen held

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
 
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy’s body was discovered in a vacant lot in central New Mexico, and a teenage friend of the victim is being held on suspicion of murder, authorities said Wednesday.

Valencia County Sheriff Louis Burkhard told reporters that Alex Madrid, of Albuquerque, was found Tuesday in a field west of Los Lunas after his parents reported him missing.

Burkhard said the boy appears to have died from severe trauma. He provided no details and said investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

“It doesn’t appear to be planned,” Burkhard said. “The victim was very close to the suspect. They had been friends for the past three years or so.”

Burkhard said the boy was last seen Sunday with the 15-year-old and his family in a rural, unincorporated area known as Meadow Lake, about 40 miles south of Albuquerque. His body was found after family members told authorities he had last been seen playing with the teen.

When questioned, the 15-year-old took authorities to the body in a desert field surrounded by trash and old tires, Burkhard said. Authorities said the suspect’s family lives near the field.

The teen is being held in juvenile detention in Albuquerque on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.

Under New Mexico law, the state can charge minors as adults only if they are at least 14. The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify juveniles charged in crimes.

Investigators do not know of a motive and said it was too soon to determine how the 12-year-old died.

Burkhard said no firearms appear to have played a role, but he did not rule out other possible weapons.