MGM Resorts, Buffalo Wild Wings launch mobile football game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A casino company and a nationwide sports bar are launching a mobile football game designed to let customers pick favorite NFL teams, choose weekly fantasy performers and make proposition picks.

MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings said their partnership, called Roar Digital, will offer a sports betting-style experience beginning with a free-to-play football game.

In a Thursday announcement timed with the start of the NFL season, MGM Resorts Chairman and chief executive Jim Murren and Buffalo Wild Wings President Lyle Tick said the goal is to offer fans and customers new digital options to enjoy games.

Officials said the goal is to expand later at Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through a mobile app called BetMGM.

The companies also plan to collaborate at MGM properties and sports books, including a new Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar next year at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas.

Roar Digital was established in July 2018 between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings.

The first consumer product won’t accept cash bets, but players can win prizes like trips to Las Vegas or to the Borgata casino in New Jersey to compete in the first BetMGM sports betting competition.

While fans can play anywhere, they’ll have to visit a Buffalo Wild Wings between Thursday and Sunday to be eligible for prizes. The company has 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries.

Plans also include a sports betting test program later this year in New Jersey.