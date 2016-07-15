Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

The Latest: Psychologist sentenced for California killing

 
Share

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a former psychology professor in the 1995 killing of a man she says raped her (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A former psychology professor has been sentenced to six years in prison for the 1995 killing of a man she says raped her when she was a college student in California.

Norma Patricia Esparza did not speak during her sentencing Friday in Orange County Superior Court.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter nearly two years ago in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Esparza pointed out Gonzalo Ramirez at a bar in 1995 to her former boyfriend Gianni Van and others who kidnapped and killed him. Ramirez’s body was found by the side of a road in Orange County in 1995 but the case went cold for years.

Esparza was arrested in 2012 on a trip to the United States. She had been living in France and teaching at a university in Switzerland.

Van was sentenced last year to life without parole for Ramirez’s murder.

___

9:01 p.m.

A psychologist is expected to be sentenced to six years in prison for the 1995 killing of a man she says raped her while she was a college student.

Norma Patricia Esparza is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in Orange County Superior Court along with two co-defendants.

Esparza pleaded guilty in 2014 to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for a six-year sentence for the killing of Gonzalo Ramirez.

Authorities say Esparza pointed out Ramirez at a bar in 1995 to her former boyfriend Gianni Van and others who kidnapped and killed him.

Ramirez’s bloodied body was found by the side of a road in Irvine, California, but the case went cold for years.

Esparza became a psychology professor. She was arrested in 2012 while visiting the United States from France.