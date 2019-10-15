Woman dies in 2-vehicle accident in NE South Dakota

CLARK, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman from Clark has died in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern South Dakota.

The Clark County sheriff identifies the victim as Brittany Monson.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 212 east of Clark. Monson was driving an SUV that collided head-on with a pickup.

KXLG Radio reports the other driver was taken to a Watertown hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Authorities are investigating.

