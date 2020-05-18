Man found guilty in 5-year-old child’s death gets 40 years

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Man found guilty in 5-year-old child’s death gets 40 years

 
Share

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a 5-year-old child while babysitting her in Vancouver, Washington.

Ryan Burge, 38, was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court in Harley Anderson’s death, The Columbian reported.

A jury in February convicted Burge of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury also determined he was guilty of several factors that made his crime particularly egregious including including that Anderson was vulnerable and he betrayed a position of trust.

She suffered severe head trauma on Nov. 2, 2018 and died at a Portland children’s hospital.

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
NBA tells teams Lillard would honor contract in any trade, warns of discipline for saying otherwise

Nataasha Tafoya, who had called 911 about her unresponsive daughter, told the court she couldn’t begin to describe the effect her daughter’s death has had on her, as well as family and friends.

The prosecution had argued that evidence showed that Burge attacked Hartley for throwing a fit. The defense asserted that the girl had a history of self-harm and caused her own fatal injuries.

Burge had been babysitting Hartley while Tafoya worked and her sons were at school.

A neurosurgeon told a detective Hartley suffered a stroke and massive brain swelling. The doctor said the injuries to her head “could not be self-inflicted,” court records say.

Burge declined to give a statement. Defense attorney Michele Michalek told the court that Burge is sorry for the family’s loss.

At sentencing, Judge Jennifer Snider said she doesn’t think Burge has taken “accountability or responsibility at all,” especially after he declined to make a statement.