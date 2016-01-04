South Korea to probe budget carriers after Jin Air incident

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will review safety at six low cost airlines after a Jin Air flight made an emergency return to the Philippines.

The transport ministry said Monday that the safety investigation comes as the ministry is looking into the Jin Air incident.

Jin Air Co. said a Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Busan, South Korea, returned to Cebu, the Philippines, 40 minutes after takeoff on Sunday when one of the plane’s doors was found to be leaking air.

The company said its initial investigation found no defect in the jet. No injuries were reported but local media reports said passengers complained of a loud noise and suffered from headaches during the return trip.

Jin Air is an affiliate of Korean Air Lines, South Korea’s largest airline.

In recent years, budget airlines have become popular for flights between the Korean Peninsula and Jeju island in the south of the country. They are expanding international routes to Asian countries, heightening competition and squeezing the bottom line of full service airlines.