South Korea to probe budget carriers after Jin Air incident

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

South Korea to probe budget carriers after Jin Air incident

By YOUKYUNG LEE
 
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will review safety at six low cost airlines after a Jin Air flight made an emergency return to the Philippines.

The transport ministry said Monday that the safety investigation comes as the ministry is looking into the Jin Air incident.

Jin Air Co. said a Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Busan, South Korea, returned to Cebu, the Philippines, 40 minutes after takeoff on Sunday when one of the plane’s doors was found to be leaking air.

The company said its initial investigation found no defect in the jet. No injuries were reported but local media reports said passengers complained of a loud noise and suffered from headaches during the return trip.

Jin Air is an affiliate of Korean Air Lines, South Korea’s largest airline.

In recent years, budget airlines have become popular for flights between the Korean Peninsula and Jeju island in the south of the country. They are expanding international routes to Asian countries, heightening competition and squeezing the bottom line of full service airlines.