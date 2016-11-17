Ex-teacher guilty of giving marijuana brownies to students

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A former teacher has pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of marijuana to a student and two counts of obstruction of justice for giving marijuana-laced brownies to two students.

Lisa Page, a spokeswoman for the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office, said in a news release 31-year-old Camille Brennan, of Mandeville, will be sentenced by District Judge Raymond Childress on Jan. 5.

Page says under the terms of a plea agreement approved last week, Brennan is expected to be sentenced to 10 years, with seven of those suspended.

Page says the former Archbishop Hannan High School teacher will be on probation for five years and will be ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and to have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com