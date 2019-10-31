U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Memphis Zoo’s oldest Giraffe, Marilyn, dies at 26

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Zoo officials have announced that its oldest giraffe has died at 26.

The zoo said in a Facebook post Wednesday that it was grateful to have cared for Marilyn the giraffe for almost two decades and called her a “favorite” among feeders.

The Commercial Appeal reports Marilyn came to the zoo in 2002 and gave birth to six calves throughout her time there. Those calves also later had babies of their own.

Zoo officials said in the post that the giraffe’s “strong maternal instincts and experience made her a regular ‘auntie’ and ‘midwife’” for other new mothers and young giraffes in the herd.

Zoo patrons began flooding the comments Wednesday with condolences and pictures of their interactions with the animal over the years.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com