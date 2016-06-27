Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Thai leader says won’t resign if referendum rejects charter

 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Thailand’s military government said Monday he will not step down if an August referendum fails to approve a draft constitution it is promoting.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was responding to a reporter’s question of whether he would emulate Britain’s David Cameron, who announced he would resign by October after UK voters in June 23’s Brexit referendum rejected his position endorsing staying in the European Union.

Leaders of Thailand’s Pheu Thai party, whose government was deposed by a military coup led by Prayuth in May 2014, had suggested he follow Cameron’s example and resign if the draft constitution does not pass in the Aug. 7 vote. The party opposes the draft as undemocratic.

Prayuth said he had no intention of leaving, because Britain did not have the same problems as Thailand — a reference to the political disorder and violence in the Southeast Asian country over the past decade — and because, unlike Cameron, he did not come to office by election.

“It’s a different story,” Prayuth said. “Why, do you want me to leave or what? I’m not leaving. I’m the one who sets the rules. He didn’t come to power like me. Their country doesn’t have the same problems as ours.”

The government has tough rules limiting campaigning for either a yes or no vote on the draft charter, but is inconsistent in interpreting and enforcing them. Violators could be subject to a 10-year prison term. While technically even-handed, the restrictions are obviously aimed at opponents of the draft.

Students opposed to charter were arrested last week for attempting to hand out leaflets urging a ‘no’ vote, while the government has said it is considering what to do about supporters and opponents of the charter who have recently used Facebook Live broadcasts to express their opinions.