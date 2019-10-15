Police: Pickup driver falls asleep, crashes into dump truck

ERROL, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a pickup truck driver fell asleep on the road and crashed into a dump truck ahead of him, escaping as the pickup caught fire.

Police said the pickup driver, 31-year-old Mark Largesse, of Berlin, was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. His vehicle became fully engulfed in fire Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Route 26 in Errol.

The driver of the dump truck, 60-year-old David Theriault, of Errol, wasn’t hurt. The dump truck had minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.