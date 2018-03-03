Prosecutor clears officers, says even man shot agrees

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in South Carolina says two police officers were justified in shooting a man, saying even the man shot agrees they had no choice but to fire at him.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett told state investigators he is clearing Rock Hill police officers Carlos Culbreath and Michael Rowe in the Nov. 23 shooting because 31-year-old Jacob Patterson pointed a gun at them.

Authorities say the officers came to a Rock Hill home to pick up Patterson to get mental health treatment.

In a letter, Brackett wrote that Patterson acknowledges his behavior and actions during his mental breakdown left officers no choice but to shoot for the safety of themselves and others.

Patterson is awaiting trial on five felony charges of pointing and presenting a firearm from the shooting.