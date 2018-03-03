FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Prosecutor clears officers, says even man shot agrees

 
Share

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in South Carolina says two police officers were justified in shooting a man, saying even the man shot agrees they had no choice but to fire at him.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett told state investigators he is clearing Rock Hill police officers Carlos Culbreath and Michael Rowe in the Nov. 23 shooting because 31-year-old Jacob Patterson pointed a gun at them.

Authorities say the officers came to a Rock Hill home to pick up Patterson to get mental health treatment.

In a letter, Brackett wrote that Patterson acknowledges his behavior and actions during his mental breakdown left officers no choice but to shoot for the safety of themselves and others.

Patterson is awaiting trial on five felony charges of pointing and presenting a firearm from the shooting.