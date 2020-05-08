West Virginia awarded $3.3M in environmental grants

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

West Virginia awarded $3.3M in environmental grants

 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $3.3 million to West Virginia communities Thursday to clean up or assess contaminated properties across the state, officials announced.

The eight projects were selected through the agency’s Brownfields program, which allocates funds for communities to restore properties, often industrial sites, where development has been complicated by the presence or potential presence of pollutants, the agency said in a statement.

The largest grant went to Weirton and Wellsburg in the northernmost corner of the state, along with neighboring Steubenville and Mingo Junction, Ohio, which all received a total of $600,000 to collectively assess a number of properties, including an old steel site and a town square, according to the agency.

Morgantown received $500,00 to cleanup a 700-acre (283-hectare) site that housed a chemical plant in the 1940s and was found to be contaminated with mercury, and the city of Huntington received a grant totaling more than $462,500 to cleanup a vacant building constructed in 1926 determined to be contaminated, the EPA’s statement said.

Additional grants went to the cleanup of a former industrial refrigeration site known to be polluted with heavy metals in Hinton, and the assessment of a former steel business and sites throughout the capital city of Charleston, among other projects statewide.

U.S. Representatives Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, both Republicans, said the funding would help revitalization efforts that could eventually lead to job and economy growth, according to the statement.