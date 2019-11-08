Man helping pedestrian hit by vehicle also hit; both die

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian and a man stopping to help him have both been hit by vehicles and killed on a South Carolina highway.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 41-year-old Rodney Mack was hit on U.S. 378 in West Columbia around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fisher said in a statement 27-year-old Mack Rogers stopped to help Mack and then they both were hit by a different vehicle.

West Columbia Police say the wreck is under investigation.