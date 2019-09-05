FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
High school teacher charged with child pornography

 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana teacher and football coach has been jailed on a child pornography charge.

An arrest warrant states 33-year-old James Allen Opie of Shreveport was arrested Wednesday. The warrant says police assisted the FBI in a search of his home.

News outlets report Opie works at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. Caddo Parish School Board spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood says the district takes the allegations seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement. She also says there’s no evidence the allegations took place during work hours, on district property or involved district staff or students.

Nash-Wood says Opie has been employed by the school board since 2010 and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

It’s unclear whether Opie had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.