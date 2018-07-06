FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at South Carolina apartment

 
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One man has died and two other people have been hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Carolina.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 26-year-old Samir Bernard Atkins of West Columbia died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.

West Columbia Assistant Police Chief Scott Morrison told news outlets that two people were hospitalized after being shot around 2 p.m. Thursday. One of the people was reported in critical condition, while the other did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Morrison said the investigation is in its early stages. No arrests have been reported.

Morrison said it appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.