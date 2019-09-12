Austin to be first US city to fund abortion support services

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Austin to be first US city to fund abortion support services

By CLARICE SILBER
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion advocates said Thursday that Texas’ capital of Austin has become the first city in the nation to provide funding toward logistical services for abortion access.

The move comes as several states passed sweeping abortion bans this year, and after Planned Parenthood pulled out of a federal family planning program in opposition to a new Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions.

For Texas, which has passed some of the nation’s strictest anti-abortion laws, the Austin City Council voted on Tuesday to provide $150,000 of funding for transportation, lodging and childcare for local women seeking abortions. The money will not go directly toward the expense of undergoing the procedure.

Sarah Lopez, a program coordinator for Fund Texas Choice, said the action made “Austin the first city in the nation to provide practical support funding for residents seeking an abortion.”

Other news
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

It comes on the heels of a new Texas law passed earlier this year that bans contracts between abortion providers and government entities. That law was largely provoked by Austin leasing a downtown building to Planned Parenthood for just $1.

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said the funding will break down some of the barriers created by restrictions at the state and federal level that limit access to abortion and was based on meeting community needs.

Republican state Sen. Donna Campbell, the author of the Texas law, said in a statement she was not surprised Austin “would manipulate the law (SB 22) to use taxpayer dollars to pay for transportation and lodging to those seeking an abortion.”

Campbell said she is looking into the possibility of challenging the funding through the Texas Attorney General’s office.

In recent years thousands of women in the U.S. have crossed state lines for an abortion as states have passed ever stricter laws and as the number of clinics has declined.

As part of a national trend, six states— Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Ohio— passed bills this year banning abortions around six weeks into pregnancy.

Most of those have since faced legal challenges, where federal judges have indicated that the laws will likely fail to hold up under the legal precedents set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

__

Follow Clarice Silber on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClariceSilber