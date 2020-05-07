Judge blocks Tennessee from implementing voucher program

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Judge blocks Tennessee from implementing voucher program

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge on Thursday blocked the state from implementing a contentious school voucher program just days after ruling the program unconstitutional.

The attorney general’s office and school choice advocates had sought permission to continue processing applications while the legal battle over the state’s voucher program — also known as education savings accounts — moves its way through the courts.

However, Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin denied the request and instead ordered the state Department of Education to post on its website that the voucher program was currently enjoined.

The state has since asked the Tennessee Court of Appeals to review the case.

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
NBA tells teams Lillard would honor contract in any trade, warns of discipline for saying otherwise

“Whatever happens on appeal will happen, but the current status is that the program is not going forward and parents need to be told and to have a plan B,” Martin said in her ruling from the bench.

Gov. Bill Lee had raised eyebrows when he responded to a question from The Associated Press on Tuesday that the state would continue to encourage parents to apply for the vouchers just a day after Martin deemed the program illegal and could not be enforced. Lee answered the question during a COVID-19 media briefing.

Yet on Thursday, Martin said the legal battle surrounding the voucher case has been moving quickly and she believed Lee “was not prepared for the questions, particularly at a COVID-19 press conference.”

Defendants had warned that delaying implementation would result in the education savings account program not being ready for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the law, the voucher program would only apply to Nashville and Shelby County, which includes Memphis, the areas with the lowest performing schools and regions with Democratic political strongholds.

The original version of the measure included several other regions, but it was eventually whittled down after Republican lawmakers objected due to uneasiness about launching a voucher program in their own legislative district.

Democratic lawmakers in Nashville and Memphis had also objected to the voucher bill.

Two separate lawsuits have been filed challenging various components of the program. Plaintiffs include Nashville and Shelby County officials, as well as opposing parents represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Education Law Center.

Defendants who have intervened in the lawsuits include voucher advocates, such as the Liberty Justice Center, the Institute for Justice and the Beacon Center of Tennessee — who also are representing parents in favor of the ESA program.

Martin had ruled on Monday that the voucher law violated the Tennessee constitution’s “home rule,” which says the Legislature can’t pass measures singling out individual counties without local support.

The program would allow eligible Tennessee families to use up to $7,300 in public tax dollars on private schooling tuition and other preapproved expenses.