Lawsuit claims inmate at Ohio jail severely beaten by guards

 
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit says a man awaiting trial suffered permanent physical and emotional pain after being severely beaten by guards at a southwest Ohio county jail.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Jared Schwarz claims a group of Clermont County Jail guards broke one of his ribs, three vertebrae and caused renal failure while repeatedly punching and kicking him in February 2018. The lawsuit says Schwartz posed no “legitimate threat” when he was beaten.

The lawsuit filed Friday claims Schwartz was left in a booking unit for more than seven hours before being taken to a hospital, where he remained in intensive care for six days.

The complaint says guards described the use of force in reports but apparently weren’t disciplined.

A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office spokesman didn’t provide a requested comment.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com