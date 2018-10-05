FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Japan to skip South Korea fleet event over ‘rising sun’ flag

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it won’t send a warship to an international fleet review hosted by South Korea next week because it could not accept Seoul’s request that it remove the Japanese navy’s “rising sun” flag.

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters that Japan had notified the South Korean government of its decision.

“Unfortunately, we have come to a situation where we have no choice but to pass on our participation in the international fleet review,” Iwaya said.

Many South Koreans see the flag as a symbol of Japan’s World War II aggression, and protested its use during the Oct. 10-14 event near Jeju island.

Other news
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

South Korea’s navy expressed regret over Japan’s withdrawal and said the decision must not affect efforts to improve relations between their naval forces.

“Japan wasn’t able to accept the fleet review principles notified by our navy and we couldn’t accept Japan’s position,” it said in a statement. “The naval forces of both countries will continue military exchanges and efforts to strengthen friendship.”

South Korea’s navy had asked all 14 countries participating in the fleet review to display only their national flags and the South Korean flag on their vessels, a request apparently aimed at preventing the Japanese destroyer from flying the “kyokujitsuki.”

Japanese officials say the flag, which portrays a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is mandatory for Japan’s naval ships under domestic laws. They say the flag is also widely recognized as identification for the Japanese military under an international maritime convention.

Japanese commercial ships carry the “hinomaru” national flag, without rays, to differentiate.

Japan, out of concern about the flag’s war image, explored a new design ahead of the creation of its postwar navy in 1954 and used a flag with a red cherry blossom on blue and white stripes for two years. After experts failed to propose another alternative, then Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida chose to use the rising sun, saying it was already world famous, according to the defense ministry.

On Thursday, military Chief of Staff Katsutoshi Kawano said the rising sun flag is the Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors’ “pride” and “we absolutely do not go if we have to remove the flag.”

Iwaya said Japan repeatedly explained its position but the two sides could not close the gap. “It’s regrettable,” he said.

Japan will continue efforts to promote defense cooperation with South Korea, which is key to regional peace and stability, he said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha had urged Japan to consider how South Koreans remember its brutal 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese naval ships flying rising-sun flags participated in fleet reviews in South Korea in 1998 and 2008. But anti-Japanese sentiment has since grown in South Korea, especially over a 2015 bilateral agreement aimed at settling a decades-old dispute over Korean women forced to provide sex for the Japanese wartime military.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Find her work at https://www.apnews.com/search/mari%20yamaguchi