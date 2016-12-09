Milwaukee man sentenced for killing girlfriend’s son

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 61-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s adult son for disrespecting him.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2gfvHS9 ) that Jessie James pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of second-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon in the Sept. 12 death of 21-year-old Mannix Franklin.

James told police that Franklin had been staying with James and Franklin’s mother at the couple’s apartment at a senior citizen complex in the suburb in Brown Deer. James told police Franklin began arguing with his mother and wouldn’t listen to James’ demands that he leave the apartment.

Circuit Judge Joseph Donald ordered James to serve 10 years of supervised release after he gets out of prison at age 81.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com