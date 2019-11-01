Spain: Attack on unconscious girl was sex abuse, not rape

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Spain: Attack on unconscious girl was sex abuse, not rape

 
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spaniards are voicing outrage after five men were acquitted of rape on the grounds that their 14-year-old victim had been unconscious at the time.

The Barcelona-based court ruled Thursday that the men were guilty of the lesser crime of sexual abuse and sentenced them to 10-12 years and fined them 12,000 euros ($13,300).

It ruled that their act could not be considered sexual assault since the girl was unconscious after consuming alcohol and drugs and so they did not need to use violence or intimidation, a requirement for a rape conviction in Spain.

Spain’s deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, said that while her government does not comment on court decisions it has set as a priority a modification in the law to make clear that consent is necessary for sexual relations to occur legally.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales

The attack occurred in the town of Manresa, near Barcelona, in 2016 when the girl and the men went into an abandoned factory to drink.

The court said that since the victim was unconscious during the attack, she “could not accept or reject the sexual relations” and that the men “could carry out those sexual relations without the use of violence or intimidation.”

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau and other left-wing politicians and feminist groups have condemned the ruling, as well as clamoring for the law to be strengthened in the victims’ favor.

“Another senseless verdict by the patriarchal Justice that doesn’t want to understand that only a Yes means Yes,” Colau wrote on Twitter. “An unconscious 14-year-old girl was gang raped. I am not a judge and I don’t know how many years of prison they deserve, (but) what I do know is that this is not abuse, it is rape!”

Marisa Soleto, of the feminist group Fundación Mujeres, said that “this is just one more piece of proof for the necessity to change the penal code.”

A similar 2017 ruling sparked widespread protests when five men were found guilty of sexually abusing a woman but acquitted of rape for an attack in Pamplona. Spain’s Supreme Court later overruled the lower court and convicted them of rape.