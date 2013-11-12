Anaconda man charged with homicide in shooting

ANACONDA, Mont. (AP) — An Anaconda man is charged with deliberate homicide after another man was shot to death while celebrating his 45th birthday.

The Montana Standard reports (http://bit.ly/17sDsyD) 21-year-old Dylan Clark Jess was charged Tuesday in the death of Robert Murlin Furman. The judge set bail at $250,000.

Prosecutors allege Jess shot Furman in the head with a shotgun at an Anaconda residence early Saturday.

Police Chief Tim Barkell says the two men apparently knew each other. Officials have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

