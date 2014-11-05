Mom guilty of manslaughter in autistic son’s death

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Mom guilty of manslaughter in autistic son’s death

By JENNIFER PELTZ
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care millionaire who fatally drugged her developmentally disabled son was convicted of manslaughter Wednesday in what her defense portrayed as a mercy killing by a mother trying to escape a labyrinth of fear and despair.

Gigi Jordan had been charged with murder after her 8-year-old son’s death in a pill-strewn luxury hotel room in February 2010. Jurors found her guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter after her lawyers argued she was overcome by emotion when she killed Jude Mirra and tried to kill herself.

She faces up to 25 years in prison. The murder charge could have put her behind bars for life. Her sentencing hasn’t been set, but she’s due back in court in January.

The jury has “held the defendant accountable for killing her non-verbal, autistic child. Gigi Jordan showed no mercy to her son, and should receive none at the time of her sentencing,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement.

Other news
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

Her lawyer Earl Ward said, “This was never a case of murder and the jury after careful and thoughtful deliberation arrived at that very conclusion.”

A nurse who made an estimated $40 million as a medical entrepreneur, Jordan left her career to seek care around the country for her nearly mute, often tormented-seeming son. He was initially diagnosed autistic, though she has said other medical explanations followed, as varying as immune-system disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Prosecutors said Jordan, 53, killed the boy with chilling determination, plunging a deadly combination of painkillers and other medications down his throat with a syringe, because she couldn’t handle knowing his condition would never be cured.

“Instead of focusing on the gift that was Jude Mirra, instead of focusing on the laughter and the happiness, all she could see was the disability and the challenges, and she couldn’t accept it,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said in a closing argument.

A friend of Jordan’s testified that Jordan had talked about taking her own life and Jude’s about three years before she did, saying she would “end it” if a new set of treatments didn’t help.

Bogdanos called the killing “deliberate, planned, calculated,” noting that as Jude lay dying or dead, Jordan transferred money out of a trust fund for him and arranged to extend her hotel stay.

But Jordan’s lawyers said she acted out of a conviction as real to her as it might seem remote to others: that her life was in danger because one of her ex-husbands wanted her dead to keep her from airing claims of financial malfeasance, and that her death would leave Jude defenseless against another man she says had sexually abused him.

“I couldn’t see any way out of the situation,” except killing herself and Jude, she testified.

Both men have denied Jordan’s claims, and neither has been criminally charged.

Prosecutors sought to poke holes in her account. They noted that she said Jude, who spoke only a few words, typed to her such messages as “I want to aggressively punish God” starting at age 6 1/2 and accused nearly two dozen different people of abusing him.

She didn’t immediately report the alleged abuse directly to police, instead telling therapists and later flying to Wyoming to try to meet with a noted child-exploitation investigator — a 2008 trip that ended with her being hospitalized there for several days for a psychological evaluation.

She was released after doctors concluded she wasn’t dangerous to herself or anyone else.

___

Reach Jennifer Peltz on Twitter @ jennpeltz.