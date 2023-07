EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man walking along the Kansas Turnpike has been fatally struck by a truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol hasn’t said why the man was on the roadway when he was struck around 6 a.m. Wednesday by the northbound truck, just south of Emporia.

The patrol identified the man as 32-year-old Brandon Henderson. He lived in Wichita.