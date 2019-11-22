Advocates call on General Assembly to abolish death penalty

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Advocates call on General Assembly to abolish death penalty

By CHRISTOPHER BROWN
 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Christiansberg resident Rachel Sutphin mourns the loss of two men’s lives every day: her father, Cpl. Eric Sutphin and his killer, William Morva. Morva murdered Sutphin, who worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in Blacksburg on Aug. 6, 2006.

On Thursday, Sutphin joined other families at a press conference to ask the General Assembly to abolish the death penalty.

“With the abolition of the penalty, families like mine will no longer suffer through the long process of mandatory death sentence appeals,” Sutphin said, which could drag on for years. “Instead, a sentence of life in prison without parole offers a resolution and finality to murder victim family members more quickly than the death penalty.”

The Virginians for Alternatives for the Death Penalty, an organization advocating to end capital punishment said that so far, 13 people have signed a letter for the General Assembly to consider passing legislation to abolish the death penalty.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales

Advocates hope that an upcoming Democratic majority legislature could help Virginia become the 22nd state to abolish the death penalty.

“The death penalty is said to be reserved for ‘particularly heinous murders.’ We have difficulty understanding this position,” the VADP stated. “From experience, we can tell you that, to victims’ families, every murder is heinous.”

According to Michael Stone, executive director of VADP, nearly two-thirds of the state’s 133 counties have not had an execution in over 50 years. Stone said that in the last eight years, no one has been sentenced to death in the state, though there have been executions.

Virginia is one of 29 states where the death penalty is legal, although four states -- Oregon, California, Pennsylvania and Colorado -- have a governor-ordered moratorium, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit organization that educates the public on capital punishment. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Virginia ranks second to Texas in executions since 1976. Morva was the last person to be executed, in July 2017, after former Gov. Terry McAuliffe declined to approve his petition for clemency. Two people are still on death row, but Stone said the Virginia Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals remanded their cases to the lower courts to consider whether errors in each trial could result in their cases being overturned.

Along with the 13 family members, many others across the state have rallied behind the idea of abolishing the death penalty. Organizations like the Virginia Catholic Conference, a public policy agency representing Virginia’s Catholic bishops and their Richmond and Arlington dioceses, have spoken in favor of ending the punishment, along with the ACLU. Before Morva’s execution, 22 members of the General Assembly, in addition to Rachel Sutphin, wrote McAuliffe in support of Morva’s clemency.

Stone said abolishing the death penalty is a nonpartisan issue, but ending it won’t happen until legislators also see it that way.

“We’ve been working really hard for the past four years in building support across the political spectrum for abolition,” Stone said. “We felt by 2020, we would have the most support to have a serious favor in the legislature.”

Sutphin said memories of her father and his killer stay with her to this day, and she still fights to end the “ineffective, outdated punishment.”

“Mr. Morva’s execution brought no solace to me, but, instead, it strengthened my resolve that the death penalty needs to be abolished.”