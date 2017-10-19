FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Hampton man sentenced to prison for sex abuse of child

 
HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

The Globe Gazette reports that 72-year-old Michael Lynn Rodemeyer Sr. sexually abused a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County.

Rodemeyer was initially charged with two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony third-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse in August. In exchange, two other charges were dismissed.

The judge also ordered a special sentence for Rodemeyer, committing him to the custody of the Department of Corrections for the rest of his life, with eligibility for parole. The sentence begins upon completion of the prison term.

