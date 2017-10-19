Hampton man sentenced to prison for sex abuse of child

HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

The Globe Gazette reports that 72-year-old Michael Lynn Rodemeyer Sr. sexually abused a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County.

Rodemeyer was initially charged with two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony third-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse in August. In exchange, two other charges were dismissed.

The judge also ordered a special sentence for Rodemeyer, committing him to the custody of the Department of Corrections for the rest of his life, with eligibility for parole. The sentence begins upon completion of the prison term.

