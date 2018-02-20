FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Investigators: Fatal Overland Park police shooting justified

 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an officer who fatally shot an Overland Park teenager reasonably feared for his life and the shooting was justified.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Tuesday he will not file charges against the officer who shot 17-year-old John Albers in January.

Howe released police dash cam video of the shooting, which shows the officer yelling at the teenager to stop before firing as a van backs out of the family’s garage and then turns back toward the officer.

Officers were called to the home after receiving a call from someone who saw the teenager on FaceTime and believed he was suicidal. Albers’ parents were not home at the time.

The officer was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and has since resigned for personal reasons.