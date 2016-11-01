No bomb found following threat at county GOP headquarters

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Detectives in southwest Florida say no bomb was found following a threat at the Collier County Republican Party headquarters.

The Naples Daily News (https://goo.gl/PD8P0E ) reports that the bomb threat was called in shortly before noon Monday.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Batten says the bomb squad was not sent to the headquarters, but deputies responded to the scene to investigate.

