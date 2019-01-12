Brownsville schools superintendent on paid leave amid review

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of a South Texas school district has been put on administrative leave with pay amid an investigation into what she said involves facility projects.

Trustees of the Brownsville Independent School District voted unanimously Friday night to place Superintendent Esperanza Zendejas on immediate leave during the review. School officials, who met in executive session prior to the 7-0 vote, did not provide a reason.

The Brownsville Herald reports Zendejas, following the board meeting, said she was cooperating in the investigation on facility projects. She did not elaborate.

Zendejas was hired in June 2015 to lead the district and its 46,000 students. She received a two-year contract extension in October that boosted her annual pay to $305,000.

Zendejas also served as Brownsville ISD superintendent from 1992-1995.

